Company to resume work on oil pipeline

February 08, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BISMARK, N.D. - The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it plans to resume work immediately to finish the project.
    
Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners on Wednesday got final permission from the Army to proceed with a crossing of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota.
    
The work on the $3.8 billion project had been stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux, but President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction.
    
The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. ETP says the pipeline is safe.
    
Company CEO Kelcy Warren has said it will take about three months to finish the river crossing.

