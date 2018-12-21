Company sues to block order to contain 14-year-old oil leak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The company that has failed to end a 14-year-old oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico is suing to challenge a Coast Guard official's order to design and install a new containment system to capture and remove the crude before it forms slicks that often stretch for miles.

A federal lawsuit that Taylor Energy Co. filed Thursday in New Orleans asks the court to throw out Coast Guard Capt. Kristi Luttrell's Oct. 23 administrative order. The suit claims the Coast Guard's actions ignored "well-verified scientific conclusions" and were taken in response to "adverse publicity."

Government lawyers recently disclosed a new estimate that approximately 10,500 to 29,400 gallons of oil is leaking daily from the site where a Taylor Energy-owned platform toppled during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.