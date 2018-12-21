Latest Weather Blog
Company sues to block order to contain 14-year-old oil leak
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The company that has failed to end a 14-year-old oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico is suing to challenge a Coast Guard official's order to design and install a new containment system to capture and remove the crude before it forms slicks that often stretch for miles.
A federal lawsuit that Taylor Energy Co. filed Thursday in New Orleans asks the court to throw out Coast Guard Capt. Kristi Luttrell's Oct. 23 administrative order. The suit claims the Coast Guard's actions ignored "well-verified scientific conclusions" and were taken in response to "adverse publicity."
Government lawyers recently disclosed a new estimate that approximately 10,500 to 29,400 gallons of oil is leaking daily from the site where a Taylor Energy-owned platform toppled during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC set to vot on next superintendent
-
Christmas surprise: Family secretly adopts dog daughter had been caring for at...
-
Gas prices plunge ahead of holiday weekend travel
-
Funding, other difficulties force closure of child abuse safety net
-
Bayou Country Superfest returning to Baton Rouge in 2019