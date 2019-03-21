72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Company stops acid lake drain but environmental risk unclear

59 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 4:50 PM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CONVENT (AP) - Officials with a company that owns an unstable, mountainous pile of waste in Louisiana say the lake of acidic water on top of the pile is now shallow enough that it's very unlikely water will escape and harm surrounding swamps.
  
The Advocate reports Mosaic Fertilizer recently stopped draining the lake on its gypsum pile in St. James Parish. Gypsum is a waste byproduct from Mosaic's production of phosphoric acid, which is used to make fertilizer.
  
State regulators say they'd prefer Mosaic keep pumping down the lake but don't have the authority to require it because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is leading the response. The EPA says Mosaic didn't need its permission.
  
Expert and civil engineer Rune Storesund says analyses of the situation need to be questioned because much remains unknown.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days