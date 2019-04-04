Company's biggest fleet to remove plane near I-10

BATON ROUGE - Moving a single engine plane from the trees and onto the eastbound lanes of I-10 is the job one towing company is being tasked with. The plane has been sitting near the Highland Road exit since Wednesday, when a pilot had to make an emergency landing and crashed into the brush due to engine problems.

The company Road Runner will help move the aircraft to a maintenance yard in Prairieville.

“They'll escort us and all, so it’s going to be a pretty big ordeal,” said heavy duty driver Damian Norwod.

Norwod drives the company’s biggest fleet, a 50-ton rotator. Saturday morning, he'll be operating the equipment to lift up the airplane onto a separate trailer that will then transport it to Prairieville.

“It'll be pretty easy,” said Norwood, who is looking forward to the job. “Anything other than towing is fun, recovery is interesting.”

DOTD will be shutting down both eastbound lanes from midnight to 4 a.m. on Saturday to remove the airplane. Any cost to do this will be billed to the pilot’s insurance company.