Company removes more than 40 rattlesnakes from under Texas home

Photo: USA Today

WOODSON, Texas - According to a snake removal company, a total of 45 rattlesnakes were removed from under a Texas home.

USA Today reports that the homeowners thought there were a "few" snakes under the home and called to have them removed. It took the company hours to remove all of the snakes.

The company, Big Country Snake Removal, posted the nearly 18-minute long video of the removal online. The largest snake removed was 5 1/2 feet long, according to company owner Nathan Hawkins.

"My point is, we run into this scenario often, and people don’t think it can happen to them," the company said in the Facebook post. "As I stated in the teaser video, rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive- they care simply about survival."