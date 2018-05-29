Company removes large pile of tires, mattresses, and junk for free

BATON ROUGE - A filthy lot has been cleared out and cleaned up after sitting idle for more than 60 days. The pile of trash sat near the corner of Gracie and North 16th.

Richard's Disposal Company, a waste company in Baton Rouge, volunteered their services to clean up the junk after they were contacted by Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

Wicker, along with the City's Blight Committee, is working on curbing the number of blighted properties in the city as well as keeping the city clean overall. The crew removed the four loads of tires and three loads of mattresses Saturday, taking eight hours to complete the job.

The pile has grown wider and larger since the first time we reported it back in March.

"We ran across a few snakes, so that wasn't too thrilling. Clothes, trash, things of that nature... But, other than that, just the mattresses and the tires," said Antoine, who believes it was the most trash he's ever seen in any of the city's open lots.

Kim Brown lives in the area and spends time picking up trash in and around the Spanish Town neighborhood. She appreciates what this company has done and hope it stays clear.

"It's like re-occurring and it's non-stop. It's not going to stop until somebody actually does something, because litterbugs don't care," said Antoine.

The company says they just wanted to do something good for the community

"I mean it's just anything to help with the city of Baton Rouge, keeping it clean, and it's good to have clean streets. Being in the garbage industry, that's what our goal is, to keep Baton Rouge clean," said Antoine.

We're told the majority of the tires went to the northern landfill and some will be recycled and used for various purposes at the Family Youth Center in Baton Rouge.