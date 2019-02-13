Company recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Target is recalling more than 33,000 units of Cat & Jack Unicorn "Chiara" Boots due to a potential choking hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the unicorn horn can detach and could be harmful to children. The recall includes boot sizes 5-13 and size 1. The boots are white with silver shimmer, a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. Four consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached, but no injuries have been reported.

The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.

Officials say the boots were sold at Target stores nationwide, on Target.com, and on Google Express from October 2018 to November 2018.

Click here for more information on the recall.