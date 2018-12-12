Company recalls tampons due to 'quality-related' defect

Photo: Kimberly-Clark

NEENAH, Wis. - A popular feminine product is be recalled due to a quality-related defect.

Kimberly-Clark is recalling regularly absorbency U by Kotex Sleek Tampons. According to a release from the Food and Drug Administration, the products were manufactured between October 7, 2016, and October 2018.

Consumers reported that the tampons would unravel and come apart when they were removed. In some cases, customers had to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in their bodies. Reports say there have been a small number of people who suffered infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.

Retails have been alerted to remove the recalled products from shelves and post a notification in their stores. A full list of recalled lot numbers is on the U by Kotex website.

No other U by Kotex brand products are subject to the recall.

Any consumer with the impacted product in their possession should stop using it and call Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.