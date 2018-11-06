Latest Weather Blog
Company recalls multiple cake mixes due to salmonella concerns
CHICAGO - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, a popular box cake company is recalling multiple mixes due to potential salmonella contamination.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Duncan Hines is recalling its Classic White, Classic Yellow, Classic Butter Golden, and Signature Confetti cake mixes.
Reports say salmonella was found in a sample of the company's Classic White cake mix. The sample may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that is currently being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and the FDA.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled items are advised to return them to the store. For more information on the recall, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video captures salmon swimming across flooded roadway
-
Miderm Election Day: Cast your vote and make your voice heard
-
Tribute for Wayde Sims to follow men's basketball season opener
-
I-12 reopens after police retrieve man from atop highway sign
-
Homeowner fashions homemade alarm system to scare off burglars