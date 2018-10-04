90°
Company recalls more than 6.5 million pounds of beef

Thursday, October 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
TOLLESON, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona company has recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef that could be contaminated with salmonella.
  
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.
  
An investigation traced products including ground beef and beef patties to JBS Tolleson, Inc. Federal officials say the raw beef was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 and shipped to retailers nationwide, including Walmart.
  
Officials say an epidemiological investigation has identified 57 people from 16 states who have become ill.
  
Officials are asking people to check for products with "EST.267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
  
Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, and can last up to a week. Most people recover without treatment.

