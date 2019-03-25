Company recalls more than 2,000 pounds of sausage due to possible metal contamination

Photo: USDA

CLAREMONT, N.H.- A company is recalling approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products due to possible metal contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Service, North Country Smokehouse is recalling kielbasa sausages produced on February 7 and February 8.

The following recalled sausages were shipped nationwide.

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

Officials say the problem was discovered on March 18 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a routine review of establishment consumer complaint records. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Sarapin, quality assurance manager, North Country Smokehouse, at 603- 543-0234 ext. 207.