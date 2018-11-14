39°
Company recalls frozen asparagus due to potential listeria contamination

Wednesday, November 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLS, Tenn. - A frozen vegetable company is recalling a product due to possible listeria contamination.

The Pictsweet Company is recalling 1,872 cases of Pictsweet Farms 8-oz Steams'ables Asparagus Spears, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Officials say that listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The states in which the product was distributed include: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

