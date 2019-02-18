Company recalls Dollar General 'Gripe Water' due to choking hazard

Photo: Kingston Pharma LLC.

MASSENA, NY. - A company is recalling a herbal supplement due to a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, people shouldn't drink DM Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts. The product, by Kingston Pharma LLC., was sold at Dollar General stores nationwide.

The product is administered orally to infants and adults. The supplement is packaged in four-ounce amber bottles, white plastic caps with safety seals and provided with an oral syringe.

The FDA said the recall was issued due to the presence of an undissolved ingredient called citrus flavonoid.

To report adverse reactions or to ask questions regarding this recall, people can call Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky at 844-724-7347. The company advises that consumers contact their physician or healthcare provider if they or their child have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.