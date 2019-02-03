Company recalls candy over possible Hepatitis contamination

Photo: USA Today

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. – Treats sold by a candy company are being recalled because of a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Bauer’s Candies' Modjeskas individually wrapped marshmallow candies dipped in chocolate or caramel, came in contact with a facility worker who tested positive for the contagious liver disease. People that bought the candy after November 14 should throw the product away.

The candy was sold at retail stores, through QUV, and on the candy company's website.

USA Today reports that the employee that tested positive for the virus worked at the company until November 23. The president of Bauer's Candies said the company voluntarily discarded all in-house candy, sanitized equipment, and began working with federal and stages agencies after learning about the possible contamination.

Candy produced after November 25 was not affected.

People who have questions or concerns about the recall should contact Bauer’s Candies at 502-839-3700 or by email at anna@bauerscandy.com.