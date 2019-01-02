Latest Weather Blog
Company recalls blood pressure medication following cancer concerns
EAST WINDSOR, NJ. - A pharmaceutical company has issued a voluntary recall of a drug used for blood pressure because it may contain a cancer-causing impurity.
The recall was issued by Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP, and Valsartan Tablets USP are subject to the recall. The expiration dates on the products range from May 2019 to March 2021.
Officials say the impurity detected in the finished products is N-nitrosodiethylamine or NDEA. The impurity is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, water, air pollution, and industrial processes. NDEA has been classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency of Research on Cancer.
To date, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. hasn't received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.
Click here to see the full list of recalled products.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities investigating body found in Iberville Parish
-
Baton Rouge hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
-
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Iberville Parish
-
Laser show new addition to Baton Rouge New Year's Eve event
-
Dozens welcome new year burning Sunshine Bridge bonfire