Company recalls birth control due to incorrect packaging
WESTON, Fla. - A company is recalling four lots of birth control pills because some may contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket.
The recall by Apotex Corp. is for Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP which were shipped nationwide, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company made the following statement:
As a result of this packaging error, where a patient does not take a tablet due to a missing tablet or that a patient takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, loss of efficacy is possible due to variation in the dosage consumed.
There have been no reports to the company of pregnancy or other adverse events.
Patients who received the pills or have questions about the recall are advised to contact their pharmacy or Apotex Corp. at 1-800-706-5575.
