Company recalls 6.5M pounds of beef due to possible salmonella contamination
TOLLESON, AZ - Another company is recalling raw beef produces due to possible salmonella contamination.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, JBS Tolleson is recalling 6,500,966 pounds of meat. The raw, non-intact beef items were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018, to September 7, 2018, and shipped nationwide.
Officials began investigating the possible contamination on September 5. The epidemiological investigation has identified 57 case-patients from 16 states.
The FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen in consumers' freezers. People are encouraged to throw the products away or return it to the store.
People infected with salmonella may suffer from diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
Click here for the product list and here for product labels.
