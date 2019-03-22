Latest Weather Blog
Company offers $1,000 for those who binge watch 20 Marvel movies
Calling all Marvel Universe fans, a company says it will pay you $1,000 to watch all the superhero movies.
According to CableTV.com, fans need to watch all 20 movies, not including "Captain Marvel," back-to-back leading up to the April 26 premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" and live-tweet their experience.
The only requirements are that people must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen.
Here are the movies fans have to watch.
MCU Phase 1
Iron Man (2008)
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Thor (2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
The Avengers (2012)
MCU Phase 2
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Ant-Man (2015)
MCU Phase 3
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Doctor Strange (2016)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Black Panther (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
"We’re not including movies outside of the MCU, like Deadpool, X-Men, Fantastic Four, earlier Spider-Man films, and certainly not Ghost Rider—you’re welcome. Also excluded are tangentially related Marvel/Netflix series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage," the company said.
For more information on how to participate, click here.
