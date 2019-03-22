Company offers $1,000 for those who binge watch 20 Marvel movies

Calling all Marvel Universe fans, a company says it will pay you $1,000 to watch all the superhero movies.

According to CableTV.com, fans need to watch all 20 movies, not including "Captain Marvel," back-to-back leading up to the April 26 premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" and live-tweet their experience.

The only requirements are that people must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen.

Here are the movies fans have to watch.

MCU Phase 1

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

MCU Phase 2

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

MCU Phase 3

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

"We’re not including movies outside of the MCU, like Deadpool, X-Men, Fantastic Four, earlier Spider-Man films, and certainly not Ghost Rider—you’re welcome. Also excluded are tangentially related Marvel/Netflix series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage," the company said.

For more information on how to participate, click here.