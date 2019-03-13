Company launches bike rental program in Baton Rouge

Photo: Gotcha

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge has a new bike share program.

Gotcha has launched 500 GPS-enabled e-bikes across 50 mobility hubs throughout the area, including locations at LSU and Southern University.

“We’re excited to provide a convenient and efficient form of micro-transit for the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana State University, and Southern University,” said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. “We hope to replace the use of single-occupant cars with e-bikes as a new mode of transportation that’s healthy and environmentally friendly.”

Riders can use the Gotcha app to locate the bikes at mobility hubs within the city. People can use a variety of payment options to ride on a daily, monthly, or annual basis.

The company said the program will expand to 800 bikes and 80 mobility hubs over the next two years.

