88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Company issues recall for Hungry-Man frozen dinners due to salmonella risk

2 hours 50 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 July 27, 2018 7:18 AM July 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Another company has issued a recall for one if its products because of possible contamination. 

According to CNN, Pinnacle Foods is recalling its 15-oz Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Chicken Wyngs meals. The frozen dinners are being recalled because the whey protein used to thicken the sauce could be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the USDA, the sell by date on the meals is labeled as 9/6/19. The products were shipped to locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The USDA states that the problem was discovered on July 17, when Pinnacle Foods was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder ingredient, was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was incorporated into mashed potatoes, that come with the chicken.

Consumers with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days