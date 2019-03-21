Company invests $22M into Baton Rouge plants, creating more than 100 new manufacturing jobs

BATON ROUGE - Officials announced Thursday that a steel pipe manufacturer is expanding two plants in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the governor's office, Stupp Corp. is investing $22 million into its two existing plants.

The news release said the expansion project will create 128 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $60,567, plus benefits, while retaining 338 existing jobs at the Baton Rouge facility. Development estimates the project also will result in 296 indirect jobs, for a total of 424 new jobs for East Baton Rouge Parish and the Capital Region. Stupp estimates the expansion activity will support 93 construction jobs.

The state says it secured the deal through an incentive package and a performance-based grant of $500,000 to offset the cost of roadway improvements for increased truck traffic expected to come with the expansion. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.