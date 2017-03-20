70°
Company: Dakota Access pipeline on track to start this week

35 minutes 44 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 10:03 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Charlotte Observer

BISMARCK, N.D. - The company building the Dakota Access pipeline says the project remains on track to start moving oil this week despite recent "coordinated physical attacks" along the line.

The brief court filing late Monday from Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners didn't detail the attacks, but said they "pose threats to life, physical safety and the environment."

The filing cited those threats for redacting most of the 2½-page report. A spokeswoman and an attorney for the company didn't immediately respond to emailed questions from The Associated Press.

Two American Indian tribes have battled the $3.8 billion pipeline in court for months, arguing it's a threat to water. The company has said the pipeline will be safe.

When complete, the pipeline will move oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois.

