Company behind iconic Baton Rouge TV commercial sells business
BATON ROUGE – Olinde’s, a Baton Rouge staple known by many for its catchy commercial jingle, sold its operations.
Olinde’s was purchased by a furniture showroom operator based in Memphis. The new company has a footprint in ten states.
Specifics of the sale were not released.
Olinde’s dates back to the 1860s in Baton Rouge.
The deal includes its two furniture stores and nine Ashley Furniture brand stores but does not include Olinde’s Mattress stores.
