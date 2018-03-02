56°
Company asks appeals court to lift halt in oil pipeline work

7 hours 43 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, March 02 2018 Mar 2, 2018 March 02, 2018 2:33 PM March 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Existing pipeline canal, courtesy The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- A company building a crude oil pipeline in Louisiana has asked a federal appeals court to lift a judge's order that temporarily halts pipeline construction work in a swamp.

Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC on Friday asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an "emergency stay" that would suspend the judge's ruling while it appeals. The company asked the New Orleans-based appeals court for a decision by next Wednesday.

Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sided with environmental groups and issued a preliminary injunction suspending all Bayou Bridge pipeline construction work in the Atchafalaya Basin.

The company claims Dick's ruling fails the "basic requirements" for issuing such an order.

Dick concluded the project's irreversible environmental damage outweighs the economic harm that a delay brings to the company.

