Community teams up to help people battling trauma

BATON ROUGE - A special program in Baton Rouge took the time to give back to the community and help those in need this Sunday.

The program is called, Recast, a federal grant funded the group after the traumatic sequence of events in Baton Rouge in 2016, including the police ambush and devastating flood.

They were funded for five years with 5-million dollars. Recast manager, Daryl Blacher, says it's important to help those in need.

"Baton Rouge has been traumatizing in so many ways, and the homeless is another population facing stress and trauma," said Daryl Blacher.

The emotional health program teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department, AmeriHealth, and barbers for the event that was held at Saint Vincent De Paul.

"Give back to the community to help out with haircuts. Do what we can do to help with the people in need," Barber Joey Fefee said,

Police officers handed out free personal hygiene items. They not only want to help keep their community safe but they want to help build it up by giving back.

"To let them know that we're not here just to arrest them and ship them off. We want them to become productive citizens, just like everyone else," Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Elvin Howard said.

The program plans to hold at least four community outreach events a year