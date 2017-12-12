Community recovery through Denham Strong

DENHAM SPRINGS- Today in Denham Springs, officials are continuing their visionary plans of recovery from the August flood.

Denham Strong will be holding a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Denham Springs City Hall.

According to the site, Denham Strong is a community-focused initiative charged with helping Denham Springs become a more resilient community in the wake of the August 2016 flooding.

A recovery plan is expected to be adopted by the city council tonight. Following the council meeting, the National Park Service will also hold a community meeting to identify projects for Denham Springs parks.

For more information about Denham Strong click here.