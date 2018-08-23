90°
Community plans balloon release for woman killed in murder-suicide

Thursday, August 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local dance studio is hosting a balloon release for a woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide earlier this week.

The balloon release for Gabrielle Bessix will be held 6:30 p.m Aug. 28 at Pirouette Dance Studio. Organizers say they plan to release pink and purple balloons.

Police say Bessix was killed by Brodrick Edwards after an argument Monday. According to BRPD, Bessix was shot by Edwards while running from him outside her house in the area of Bunker Hill Drive. Investigators say Edwards turned the gun on himself after fatally wounding Bessix.

Court records show that Bessix had requested a restraining order against Edwards just weeks before the shooting.

