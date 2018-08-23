90°
Latest Weather Blog
Community plans balloon release for woman killed in murder-suicide
BATON ROUGE - A local dance studio is hosting a balloon release for a woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide earlier this week.
The balloon release for Gabrielle Bessix will be held 6:30 p.m Aug. 28 at Pirouette Dance Studio. Organizers say they plan to release pink and purple balloons.
Police say Bessix was killed by Brodrick Edwards after an argument Monday. According to BRPD, Bessix was shot by Edwards while running from him outside her house in the area of Bunker Hill Drive. Investigators say Edwards turned the gun on himself after fatally wounding Bessix.
Court records show that Bessix had requested a restraining order against Edwards just weeks before the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father returning from deployment surprises son at local elementary school
-
Central High principal responds to video of brown water on campus
-
State of LSU Football to air Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Baton Rouge bars face additional ABC Board sanctions
-
Deputies searching for wannabe thief after attempted robbery at hotel