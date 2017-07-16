Community plans balloon release for officers killed in 2016 ambush

Photo: BRPD via Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Locals are planning a balloon release outside of BRPD headquarters one year after the deadly attack which claimed the lives of three law enforcement officers on Airline Highway.

The event will take place in the courtyard of Baton Rouge Police Headquarters at 9000 Airline Hwy. The event is open to all members of the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own blue and black balloons to release in honor of the fallen officers.

The event will begin Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m., with the balloon release taking place at 6:30 p.m.

The balloon release will come exactly one year after the deadly attack which occurred on Airline Highway in 2016. Deputy Brad Garafola of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Officers Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson of the Baton Rouge Police Department were killed in the ambush.

For more details on the balloon release, you can visit the event's Facebook page by clicking HERE.