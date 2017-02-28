Community parades roll in New Roads for Mardi Gras

NEW ROADS – Around 70,000 revelers filled the streets on New Roads for Mardi Gras.

The city is dubbed "Little Carnival Capital" with two parades rolling on Fat Tuesday: the Community Center parade and the Lions Club parade.

"It's a nice fun day, the weather is perfect. It's beautiful on False River, its the place to be," parade goer Farilyn Dupuy said.

The Lions Club parade featured floats decorated to reflect cultures around the world with the theme of "Nations on Parade."

"There's a lot of variety, lots of floats. The people are real nice. They're throwing increments, they're just showing love out here," parade goer Ondria Parker said.

The family-friendly parade attracted people from all over who were looking for a simple Mardi Gras celebration.

"Well it's a hometown, it's small the schools, everybody knows everybody, but we welcome people from all over and want you to come down and have fun with us,"

The proceeds from the parades benefit schools in Pointe Coupee Parish.