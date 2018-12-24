Community mourns loss of music director, teacher

Photo: St. Joseph Cathedral

BATON ROUGE - This Christmas season, St. Joseph Cathedral and a local high school are mourning the loss of an organist and teacher.

It was announced yesterday that Robbie A. Giroir had passed away. Giroir was the music director and organist for St. Joseph Cathedral and a choral teacher at Baton Rouge Magnet High School.

"Robbie's dedication to his students, to their artistic development and to sharing his immense love for music will be his enduring legacy at Baton Rouge High School," said the school.

A cause of death wasn't provided.

Funeral arrangements for Giroir have not been released at this time.