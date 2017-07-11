Community meetings on the BR Zoo and Greenwood Park

BATON ROUGE - Officials are hosting 13 community meetings to get public input about proposed changes to the Greenwood Park and possible relocation of the Baton Rouge Zoo.

BREC Superintendent McKnight has been invited to attend all of the additional meetings however, the Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park will be hosting all 13 meetings.

Meetings will be held as follows:

July 11 – Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road, 6 p.m.





July 11 – City of Baker Council Meeting, Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road, Baker, LA 6 p.m.





July 12 – City Center Development District, Piccadilly Cafeteria, 6406 Florida Blvd., 8 a.m.





July 13 – Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road, 6 p.m.





July 22 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr., Dr., 9 a.m.





July 25 – CADAV Community Meeting, Scotlandville Library, 7373 Scenic Hwy., 6 p.m.



August 1 – Central Library, 11260 Joor Road, Central, LA, 6 p.m.





August 01 – Baton Rouge Airport, Conference Room, 2nd Floor, 3:30 p.m.





August 3 – Zachary Library, 1900 Church Street, Zachary, LA ; 6 p.m.





August 8 – Independence Park Theatre, 7500 Independence Blvd, 6 p.m.





August 10 – Federation of GBR Civic Associations, Goodwood Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., 6 p.m.





August 14 – Greenwood Waterfront Theater, 13350 Hwy. 19, 6 p.m.





August 24 –Visit Baton Rouge Board Meeting, 359 3rd Street, 12 p.m.





The BREC Commission will vote on taking the next step in the process at its regularly scheduled meeting August 24 at 5 p.m.