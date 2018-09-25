Community meetings held to promote employment in EBR

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is taking time to promote more city-parish services aimed at helping residents find and maintain jobs.

Officials are partnering with Employ BR, the Division of Human Development and Services, and City-Parish Human Resources over the next month and a half for three public meetings.

Citizens will be able to get a look at all the services, employment, and training opportunities provided by the city-parish.

The most recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a 5.3% unemployment rate in EBR, which is a slight increase from the same time last year.

Since last year, the area has steadily added jobs at a rate higher than the national average. As of July 2017, Baton Rouge has added roughly 600 jobs.

Meeting locations:

September 25

6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Capitol Elementary School

October 18

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

McKinley Alumni Center

November 1

6:30 p.m.-8p.m.

Glen Oaks Park Elementary School