Community leaders host canvass after spree of shootings

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement and community leaders canvassed the Brookstown neighborhood Monday, not to fight crime but just to interact with the community.

Former police chiefs Jeff LeDuff and Carl Dabadie, District Attorney Hillar Moore, BRPD officers, EBRSO deputies, and church leaders walked down St. Gerard Avenue, conversing with neighbors and finding out their concerns in the neighborhood.

Resident Chris Odds said it was shocking to see this on his street.

"I'm kind of shocked really cause when I stuck my head out the door, all I seen was flashing lights. And I'm like maybe something happened but other than though I'm surprised," Odds said.

Another resident, Victor Phillips, said blight is also a big factor bringing down the neighborhood.

"The neighborhood just needs to be cleaned up," Phillips said. "It's not really the violence, it's just the empty lots and stuff, because if you go around, you see a lot of areas where the grass done grew, so basically that's the main concern."

District Attorney Hillar Moore said he wants to do similar events in the future, because he believes it does make a difference, though he said there are not enough resources right now.