Community hero steps in for Kid Rock to lead holiday parade

1 hour 56 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 December 01, 2018 7:21 PM December 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WSMV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A community hero has stepped into the role as grand marshal for the Nashville Christmas Parade as a last-minute replacement for Kid Rock, who got the boot for his profane comments on TV.
 
News outlets report James Shaw Jr. hopped into a horse-drawn carriage Saturday. The Tennessean reported Kid Rock was nowhere to be seen as the parade started along its route.
 
Shaw was hailed as a hero for wrestling a gun away from the shooter during a Nashville Waffle House shooting in April that killed four people and injured four others. Shaw hopped into the carriage Saturday alongside relatives of a musician who died in the shooting.
 
Kid Rock was ousted after using an expletive to describe Joy Behar during an interview Friday on "Fox & Friends."

