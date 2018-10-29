Community gathers at local synagogue to honor victims of hate crime

BATON ROUGE – A memorial service held Monday night honored victims who died in a hate crime over the weekend.

At a synagogue in Pennsylvania, 11 members were gunned down Saturday morning. The grief is felt all the way here in Baton Rouge where dozens gathered at Beth Shalom Synagogue.

“I felt like I needed to do something,” said Lillian Grossley.

Grossley, like many others, doesn't attend Beth Shalom Synagogue but wanted to show her support.

“To basically confirm that we are all in this together and we're supporting each other and we won't let this tragic, senseless act continue to divide us,” said Grossley.

The service brought hundreds to the Baton Rouge synagogue, many forced to stand. The site was touching for those who worship there weekly.

“I know that we have the love and support of our neighbors,” said Lina Posner.

It left many in good faith following tragedy, instead of in fear.

“It does not make me afraid, it makes me double down on creating the kind of community that won't let this kind of thing happen to anyone,” said Posner.

“Communities have immense power for goodness. Also destruction, but we're counting on goodness here,” added Rabbi Natan Trief.

Trief said the synagogue has received an out pour of support since Saturday's attack in Pittsburgh.