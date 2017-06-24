78°
Community Coffee to launch limited edition LSU blend

June 24, 2017
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

BATON ROUGE – Community Coffee has announced a new limited edition blend of coffee to honor Louisiana State University and Tiger Nation.

According to a report from WWL, Community Coffee says the “LSU Blend” will be available in grocery stores throughout Louisiana starting in July. The blend will only be available for a limited time at select stores including Walmart, Albertsons, Rouse’s, Winn-Dixie and some others.

The blend will also be available online at the Community Coffee online store.

“The LSU Blend is a tribute to both our customers and the vibrant Louisiana community,” Scott Eckert said. “We’re excited to give LSU fans a way to celebrate their favorite school, whether they’re enjoying a morning cup at home or prepping for kickoff in Baton Rouge.”

The company describes the blend as a full-bodied, special dark roast that is made from 100 percent Arabica coffee beans. The blend will be available in a unique 16-ounce purple and gold bag.

