Commission ready to fund highway safety proposals

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is inviting government agencies and private sector groups to apply for grants aimed at reducing highway fatalities.



The commission says in a Monday news release that the applications should be for projects aimed at reducing fatalities, injuries and crashes. The proposals are being sought from local and state government agencies, corporations, hospitals, safety advocacy organizations, schools and individuals.



Proposals can deal with any of a variety of issues, including education, prevention and law enforcement.



The commission says the proposals must be submitted electronically. They will be accepted through March 26.



Details are on the commission website at www.lahighwaysafety.org .