Commercial king mackerel season to reopen Monday
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the king mackerel season will reopen November 12.
The decision came after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries recently informed LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet it was alright to reopen the season un the Gulf of Mexico following the October 5 closure. The season will remain open until further notice.
