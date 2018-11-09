59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Commercial king mackerel season to reopen Monday

2 hours 20 minutes 1 second ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 November 09, 2018 6:54 AM November 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the king mackerel season will reopen November 12.

The decision came after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries recently informed LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet it was alright to reopen the season un the Gulf of Mexico following the October 5 closure. The season will remain open until further notice.

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days