Commercial king mackerel season to close Saturday

BATON ROUGE - State wildlife and fisheries regulators say the commercial season for king mackerel in Louisiana waters will close at 12 p.m. on Saturday.



The closure announced Thursday was made based on data gathered by Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists and the National Marine Fisheries Service. They determined that the annual harvest quota of 1.07 million pounds for the western zone of the Gulf of Mexico has been met.



The commercial season was closed in federal waters on Oct. 14.



Department officials say while there are relatively few king mackerel harvested or targeted by Louisiana recreational anglers, a substantial commercial fishery exists, which typically lands 800,000 to 900,000 pounds annually at Louisiana ports.



A significant portion of that harvest is shipped to markets in the northeast United States.