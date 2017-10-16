Commercial king mackerel season to close Monday

BATON ROUGE- The commercial season for king mackerel in Louisiana waters will close at noon Monday.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the closure was made based on data gathered by state biologists and the National Marine Fisheries Service that the annual quota for the commercial harvest of king mackerel of 1.136 million pounds for the western zone of the Gulf of Mexico has been met. The season opened July 1.

The commercial fishing season was previously closed in federal waters on Jan. 21.

While there are relatively few king mackerel harvested by Louisiana recreational anglers, a substantial fishery exists, which typically lands 800,000 pounds (362,877 kilograms) or more annually at Louisiana ports.