Commercial king mackerel season closing noon Friday in Gulf

1 hour 6 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 October 03, 2018 4:57 AM October 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOAA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal authorities say the commercial king mackerel season in the Gulf of Mexico will end at noon local time Friday.

The National Marine Fisheries Service says landings data indicate that commercial boats will have reached their 1.1 million-pound quota by then. Its news release Tuesday said the recreational season remains open. The daily recreational limit is three king mackerel per person. The recreational quota is about 5.9 million pounds.

The commercial harvest will reopen next July 1 at 12:01 a.m. local time.

