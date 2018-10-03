72°
Commercial king mackerel season closing noon Friday in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal authorities say the commercial king mackerel season in the Gulf of Mexico will end at noon local time Friday.
The National Marine Fisheries Service says landings data indicate that commercial boats will have reached their 1.1 million-pound quota by then. Its news release Tuesday said the recreational season remains open. The daily recreational limit is three king mackerel per person. The recreational quota is about 5.9 million pounds.
The commercial harvest will reopen next July 1 at 12:01 a.m. local time.
