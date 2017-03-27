81°
Commercial jet lands at BTR Airport after declaring mechanical emergency
BATON ROUGE - A plane inbound to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport declared a mechanical emergency on Monday afternoon.
Sources say the commercial jet was having an issue with the flaps on its wings, which are used to slow the plane's airspeed.
The plane, operated by Express Jet Airlines, was able to land safely as emergency crews were on the runway.
According to the airline, all passengers and crew members were safe. The aircraft is back in service and will soon leave the BTR airport.
