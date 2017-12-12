Commercial fishing for non-sandbar large coastal sharks opens Jan. 1

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that the commercial fishing season for non-sandbar large coastal sharks will open in January.

LDWF said the season will open in Louisiana waters at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 2018. Federal waters will also open in the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Officials said the commercial and recreations season for the harvest of all sharks in Louisiana state waters will be closed from 12:01 a.m. April 1 until 12:1 p.m. on July 1, per an existing fixed seasonal closure to protect shark pupping. The commercial season will remain open in federal waters until 80 percent of the federal quota for a given fishery has been harvested in the Gulf of Mexico.

During the open season, officials said commercial harvest of non-sandbar large coastal sharks and pelagic sharks are regulated by the existing federal and state rules regarding trip limits.

The non-sandbar large coastal shark group is composed of the greater hammerhead, scalloped hammerhead, smooth hammerhead, nurse shark, blacktip shark, bull shark, lemon shark, silky shark, spinner shark and the tiger shark.