Comite River flood waters drain smoothly after weekend storms

CENTRAL- High water in the Comite River from this weekend's storms is quickly draining south into the Amite. Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish said the river levels dropped as fast as they rose Monday with almost no back-fill flooding.

The river approached moderate flood stage at the Joor Road bridge. Nearby residents in Comite Hills West like Hank des Bordes said he wasn't too worried.

"The water can get right up to the bottom of the bridge and I'm still not worried about it because my land is not in a floodplain."

Des Bordes and his neighbors were hit hard during the August 2016 flood. He's optimistic it won't happen again but hopes major drainage projects like the Comite River Diversion Canal get finished soon.

"The Comite is clogged up," he said. "Someone needs to bring a barge down there with a big shovel and pull out a lot of that garbage from last year's flood."

Officials in EBR and Central say they checked bridges before the water rose Monday but weren't expecting damaging floodwaters like those that occurred just to the north this past weekend.