Comic Samantha Bee refers to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar slur

Thursday, May 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Samantha Bee is under fire for referring to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar slur on her TBS comedy show.
  
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday called Bee's language "vile and vicious" and said executives at TBS and corporate parent Time Warner "must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned."
  
Bee's reference came toward the end of a segment about President Trump's immigration policies on her show, "Full Frontal," on Wednesday. She used the slur in urging Ivanka Trump to speak to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.

Bee issued an apology Thursday after receiving backlash for her comments.

  
There was no immediate comment from TBS on Thursday.

