83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia

1 hour 48 minutes 41 seconds ago June 01, 2017 Jun 1, 2017 Thursday, June 01 2017 June 01, 2017 11:35 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Former FBI director James Comey is set to testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during last year's election.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

The committee's Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia interfered in last year's election.

They say they also hope Comey's testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey's sudden firing by President Donald Trump.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days