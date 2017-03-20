70°
Comey says FBI investigating Russia interference

32 minutes 39 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 10:01 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - FBI Director James Comey is publicly confirming for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including any potential coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia's government.

Comey is testifying before Congress. He says he's authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure. Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.

Comey says the probe is part of the FBI's counter-intelligence mission. He says the investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between Russia's efforts and the campaign.

Comey says the investigation will also look at whether crimes were committed. He says he can't provide details about the investigation.

