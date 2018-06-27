Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor

91°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
An artist's illustration of the interstellar object 'Oumuamua' (ESA/Hubble, NASA, ESO, M. Kornmesser)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Our first known visitor from another star system has now been identified as a comet.
  
A European-led team makes the case in Wednesday's edition of the journal Nature.
  
Telescopes first spotted the mysterious cigar-shaped object last October as it zipped through the inner solar system. Since then, astronomers have flip-flopped between comet and asteroid.
  
Neither a coma nor tail was spotted, hallmarks of an icy comet. But Italian astronomer Marco Micheli (Mee-KAY-lee) and his team report that the object's path and acceleration are best explained not just by gravity, but also gases shedding from a comet.
  
It's long gone, as are the chances of knowing conclusively what it was.
