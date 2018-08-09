72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Comedian Kevin Hart helping 18 students at HBCUs

1 hour 13 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 5:37 AM August 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Comedian Kevin Hart, KIPP schools, and the United Negro College Fund have teamed up to give scholarships to 18 students to attend historically black colleges and universities.

Hart's "Help From The Hart Charity" and KIPP Public Schools each donated $300,000 in scholarships administered by the fund. Hart also gave $100,000 to the fund in 2015. KIPP is a national network of charter schools.

The 18 students from eight cities who were chosen for the scholarships all attended KIPP schools. They are attending 11 different colleges across the country. The recipients were selected based on academic and personal accomplishments.

Hart said in a statement that he wanted to do his part to provide opportunities for future leaders. The students hail from Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days