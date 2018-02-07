45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Colts say 'rivalry on' after McDaniels backs out of deal

6 hours 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2018 Feb 7, 2018 February 07, 2018 12:25 PM February 07, 2018 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts general manager Chis Ballard has a message for New England - the rivalry is "back on."
  
Ballard spoke to reporters for nearly half-hour Wednesday as he tried to explain why Josh McDaniels backed out of a deal to become the Colts' new coach.
  
The questions came about 24 hours after team officials announced the hiring on its Twitter account and roughly 16 hours after McDaniels called to say he had changed his mind.
  
Ballard says the Colts have a list of additional coaching candidates including some they couldn't interview because their teams were in the playoffs.
  
Ballard also said he doesn't believe Andrew Luck will need additional surgery though he hasn't started throwing yet.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days